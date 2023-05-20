It's Revamp Day!

A year and a half of hard development work is finally ready for players to experience! Cards and Castles 2 is now free to play and simple to enjoy. Our revamp focuses on being welcoming to experienced card gamers, new players and fans of the original Cards and Castles alike. This fun and wacky CCG features a tactical board for a touch of strategy, giving players more control over battle and unit-to-unit combat. Cards played spring to life on the battlefield as animated characters who can move around and block enemies, adding depth to the traditional CCG formula. Cards and Castles 2 also features a very generous free to play economy with lots of free cards for new players, collectible cosmetics, and all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a multiplayer card game. Fans of the original Cards and Castles can look forward to improved gameplay, many new cards and characters, familiar characters returning with new mechanics, greatly improved cosmetics, a fully-featured multiplayer lobby system, and a much more generous free economy.