End Game Loot & Gear Swapping

Huge quality-of-life update with a lot of player requests delivered, plus new end-game PvE loot from alien defenses! Quickly save and swap gear sets, purge negative effects from your friends and enjoy a bunch of new daily events that cycle every 8 hours!
Also you can upgrade the starting ship to make it into an end-game beast!
v1.2.4
- Gear Loadout quick-swap equipment sets
- New end-game loot for NPC defense unit kills
- Five new daily events
- Battery Drain ability doesn't use any battery power
- New PURGE ability removes hack & grapple instead of repair
- Better "Collision" rules when sector is too full (See Discord)
- Cap your next item craft with :CRAFTSKILL
- Inactive players don't count as Alliance Citizens (15 days)
- Bigger prizes for Chaos Arena!
- 3 daily events that cycle every 8 hours
- Harvest Resources missions much easier
- Striker Gunboat: +3 Equip Points per Elite Rank
- Striker Gunboat: +Weapon, Battery & Drone Slots with Elite Ranks
- Striker Gunboat: +Reverse Hacking at Elite Rank 4
- Striker Gunboat: +Reverse Grapple at Elite Rank 5
Changed files in this update