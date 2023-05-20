End Game Loot & Gear Swapping

Share · View all patches · Build 11279760 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Huge quality-of-life update with a lot of player requests delivered, plus new end-game PvE loot from alien defenses! Quickly save and swap gear sets, purge negative effects from your friends and enjoy a bunch of new daily events that cycle every 8 hours!

Also you can upgrade the starting ship to make it into an end-game beast!

v1.2.4