 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Infinite Black 2 update for 20 May 2023

End Game Loot & Gear Swapping

Share · View all patches · Build 11279760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge quality-of-life update with a lot of player requests delivered, plus new end-game PvE loot from alien defenses! Quickly save and swap gear sets, purge negative effects from your friends and enjoy a bunch of new daily events that cycle every 8 hours!

Also you can upgrade the starting ship to make it into an end-game beast!

v1.2.4

  • Gear Loadout quick-swap equipment sets
  • New end-game loot for NPC defense unit kills
  • Five new daily events
  • Battery Drain ability doesn't use any battery power
  • New PURGE ability removes hack & grapple instead of repair
  • Better "Collision" rules when sector is too full (See Discord)
  • Cap your next item craft with :CRAFTSKILL
  • Inactive players don't count as Alliance Citizens (15 days)
  • Bigger prizes for Chaos Arena!
  • 3 daily events that cycle every 8 hours
  • Harvest Resources missions much easier
  • Striker Gunboat: +3 Equip Points per Elite Rank
  • Striker Gunboat: +Weapon, Battery & Drone Slots with Elite Ranks
  • Striker Gunboat: +Reverse Hacking at Elite Rank 4
  • Striker Gunboat: +Reverse Grapple at Elite Rank 5

Changed files in this update

The Infinite Black 2 Content Depot 777471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link