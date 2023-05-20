 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snake update for 20 May 2023

Update Notes For May 20

Share · View all patches · Build 11279751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added islands scaling feature.
  • Introduced a new power-up.
  • Improved correlation between apple color and saturation.
  • Fixed some crashes occurring during the transition between islands.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233361 Depot 2233361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link