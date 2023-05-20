Chicken Fight 1.2 Update

The 1.2 Update is out, throw spiders at each other, fight in the two new multiplayer maps, find new secrets, and have fun! Don't forget to get the "Speedrunner" achievement before 5/27/23 to obtain a special limited time skin!



Check out our new cosmetic bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2333953/Chicken_Fight__Agent_Egg_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2333954/Chicken_Fight__Furry_Feathers_Bundle/

Changes, Feedback, and other stuff I guess

We are getting close to 2,000 players, we can't believe that our community is still growing at such a fast rate and thank everyone for their support! We're here ready to give another great update.

Controls

Something that couple people have brought up are controls, not everyone is happy with them. We are working on a solution, whether it is a selection of preset or customizable key-binds, we will make sure that it will satisfy players. We are looking to roll out this feature around next update.

Skins in Story Mode

A complaint we have heard from some people regarding some of our paid bundles is that they are unusable in story mode. Our biggest problem with skins in story mode is their implementation, but there is a solution in the works and will probably be here by next update.

Overall Thoughts

The future of this game is looking great, and we are working on more and more updates. Next week, we hope to accomplish:

Another new map

Another new item

More secrets

More sounds

Another achievement

See you next week!

Community Creations

Baller - idk man

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2977279233

Twenty22ChickeN - IDK DUDE

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2977151029