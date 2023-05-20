 Skip to content

ShellShock Live update for 20 May 2023

v1.1.1 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "Triple-One" Update is here and brings a new feature, some new content, and a bunch of bug fixes!

Flares


Flares are a brand new mode of in-game communication. Select a flare from the UI crosshair button next to the 'Fire' button. Choose 'Team' or 'All', and then select a placement on the map.
Circle- Specify crates, tanks, or anything on the map.
Arrow- Signal your movement or request an ally to move.
Crosshair- Direct your attacks towards a specific enemy.
X- Specify a bumper hit point, or just about anything you want to.

Dual-Wheeld Tank Track

New Dogtags

We added a heap of new possible Dogtags to keep things fresh.

Bug Fixes & Tweaks

  • Fixed negative countdown error when starting matches
  • Wanderer now works correctly in Rebound and Vortex matches
  • Fixed the unusual 'Portal Gun' and bumper interaction
  • Fixed Sonar projectile size discrepancy
  • Fixed bug where 'Static' weapons hit self in FFA matches
  • Healing weapons are no longer assigned in Charge & Points modes
  • Increased Deathmatch XP multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x
  • Increased Assassin XP multiplier from 1.45x to 1.6x

Thanks for reading and I'll see you in-game! If you haven't already, Wishlist ShellShot Arena to follow development.

-kChamp

