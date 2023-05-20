v1.1.1 Released!

The "Triple-One" Update is here and brings a new feature, some new content, and a bunch of bug fixes!

Flares



Flares are a brand new mode of in-game communication. Select a flare from the UI crosshair button next to the 'Fire' button. Choose 'Team' or 'All', and then select a placement on the map.

Circle- Specify crates, tanks, or anything on the map.

Arrow- Signal your movement or request an ally to move.

Crosshair- Direct your attacks towards a specific enemy.

X- Specify a bumper hit point, or just about anything you want to.

Dual-Wheeld Tank Track

We added a heap of new possible Dogtags to keep things fresh.

Bug Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed negative countdown error when starting matches

Wanderer now works correctly in Rebound and Vortex matches

Fixed the unusual 'Portal Gun' and bumper interaction

Fixed Sonar projectile size discrepancy

Fixed bug where 'Static' weapons hit self in FFA matches

Healing weapons are no longer assigned in Charge & Points modes

Increased Deathmatch XP multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x

Increased Assassin XP multiplier from 1.45x to 1.6x

Thanks for reading and I'll see you in-game! If you haven't already, Wishlist ShellShot Arena to follow development.

-kChamp