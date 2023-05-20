v1.1.1 Released!

The "Triple-One" Update is here and brings a new feature, some new content, and a bunch of bug fixes!
Flares
Flares are a brand new mode of in-game communication. Select a flare from the UI crosshair button next to the 'Fire' button. Choose 'Team' or 'All', and then select a placement on the map.
Circle- Specify crates, tanks, or anything on the map.
Arrow- Signal your movement or request an ally to move.
Crosshair- Direct your attacks towards a specific enemy.
X- Specify a bumper hit point, or just about anything you want to.
Dual-Wheeld Tank Track
New Dogtags
We added a heap of new possible Dogtags to keep things fresh.
Bug Fixes & Tweaks
- Fixed negative countdown error when starting matches
- Wanderer now works correctly in Rebound and Vortex matches
- Fixed the unusual 'Portal Gun' and bumper interaction
- Fixed Sonar projectile size discrepancy
- Fixed bug where 'Static' weapons hit self in FFA matches
- Healing weapons are no longer assigned in Charge & Points modes
- Increased Deathmatch XP multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x
- Increased Assassin XP multiplier from 1.45x to 1.6x
Thanks for reading and I'll see you in-game! If you haven't already, Wishlist ShellShot Arena to follow development.
-kChamp
