Update 10.3.2 - Bugfixes and more

We could not reproduce the bug where players got extremely high XP. We were able to rule out the Billy missions as the source of the bug, so we are re-enabling them. Please let us know if you encounter this bug and please don't spare details (how many players played? Which creature? Which map? Was it a Billy mission?)
-
the host can leave the bunker and re-enter via the car
-
Added random button for PVP: so you don't know which player may play the creature
-
you can now see as a player creature that you are harming the hunters
-
The shotgun can now be put in the trunk without reloading it
-
The player creature now gets money for each dead hunter, regardless of whether it dies itself or not
-
Billy is now visible only from LVL 10
-
You can now walk through objects thrown by the creature, so you can't get stuck anywhere
-
bug fixed, where the carpet was not liftable, although no creature was destroyed on it
-
fixed the bug where the journal was asynchronous and did its own thing
-
it happened that the creature identification in multiplayer was not shown as correct
-
it happened that in multiplayer it did not help to drink sake during a siren hunt
-
there were display problems with the end screen
Have a nice sunday!
Andre & Dennis
Changed files in this update