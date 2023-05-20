Update 16 - Armor weight changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11279493 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

We picked up an issue with armor weight causing ridiculous high Damage Absorption values (over 100% of damage!).

The absorption percentages were changed to:

Light - 6% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)

Medium - 9% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)

Light - 12% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)

Movement Speed and Attack Cooldown penalties were removed from the equation, so the weight of the armor no longer affects your movement or attack speed!

Fixed Griffo the hunter starting with Claws instead of the Javelin as primary weapon.

Work on the new content has entered the testing phase.

Till later,

André