Fantasy Survivors update for 20 May 2023

Update 16 - Armor weight changes

Hi,

We picked up an issue with armor weight causing ridiculous high Damage Absorption values (over 100% of damage!).
The absorption percentages were changed to:
Light - 6% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)
Medium - 9% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)
Light - 12% per piece (4 pieces or 5 if you fuse with an artifact)

Movement Speed and Attack Cooldown penalties were removed from the equation, so the weight of the armor no longer affects your movement or attack speed!

Fixed Griffo the hunter starting with Claws instead of the Javelin as primary weapon.

Work on the new content has entered the testing phase.

Till later,
André

