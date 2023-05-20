 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 20 May 2023

0.91.25 Hotfix

Build 11279462

Thanks to those who purchased the game!

Here is a small hotfix with the following fixes

  • Fixed controls not able to be remapped
  • Fixed AC130 target material being pink
  • Fixed grenade not having an explosion and causing an exception
  • Fixed AC130 SFX not having volume settings applied correctly
  • Fixed AC130 spawning multiple times
  • Fixed Mech killstreak not spawning or doing anything!
  • Temporarily stopped AC130 from being used inside a car until we decide on how best to fix this!

