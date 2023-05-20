- Traps can now be replaced by just right clicking anywhere else away from current trap (This will be replaced very shortly with an actual trap picker, but for testing this will do)
- Some weapon effects reworked
- Some trap effects reworked
- Blackhole trap added, similar to vacuum trap, but cooler and end game trap
- Minor bugs patched up
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 20 May 2023
b0.7.7 Traps
