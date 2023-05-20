The Evidence Board Reset has arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 11279386 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Yup - it's now here!

The Evidence Board puzzle now has a reset button. This (and the other parts of this update) were always intended to be in malViolence - but we had to prioritize certain things over others during the pre-release crunch.

So, as follows - here's what's new and fixed:

The Evidence Board puzzle has a reset button.

A certain bug with the bomb and misé-en-place puzzles have been fixed. Your progress won't be reset if you save mid-puzzle, change the difficulty, then load your old save again.

A couple of spelling errors towards the end of the game.

Anyhoo, we apologize for the wait on this! We all hope this makes the puzzles feel more fun and fairer to the player.

Also - if you haven't seen it already, check out the Steam Guide version of our Official Walkthrough! If you're in a pinch with the puzzles, it may be of some help...

Next time on malViolence - achievement fixes!

-Mado