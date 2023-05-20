Patch notes for v0.82

-New and final logo! Thanks Amanda!

-Purchased items will be flagged as "NEW!" ingame.

-The started melee weapon on the game is now the Scythe. Sledgehammer may be found on the game world.

-Now the Sledgehammer and the FireAxe may be purchased on the shop.

-Changes on the game world as always, more secrets etc

-Also new Alien, Punk and Waifu location setups.

-Gen2 boot cartridges may be found scattered on the game world.

-Added Keys for using Health Drinks (M) and Dynamites (T)

-Added dialogs for some circunstances.

-Things here and there.