Fi da Puti Samurai update for 20 May 2023

Patch notes for v0.82

Patch notes for v0.82, Build 11279375

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New and final logo! Thanks Amanda!
-Purchased items will be flagged as "NEW!" ingame.
-The started melee weapon on the game is now the Scythe. Sledgehammer may be found on the game world.
-Now the Sledgehammer and the FireAxe may be purchased on the shop.
-Changes on the game world as always, more secrets etc
-Also new Alien, Punk and Waifu location setups.
-Gen2 boot cartridges may be found scattered on the game world.
-Added Keys for using Health Drinks (M) and Dynamites (T)
-Added dialogs for some circunstances.
-Things here and there.

