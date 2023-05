Share · View all patches · Build 11279335 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 03:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

I hope you are having a great start to your week! We're here with a small update to Cabin Fever to keep things running smoothly into the future. In this build we:

Updated the game to point to our more modern CDN for grabbing assets.

Updated the typewriter effect in the game to use a more optimized method for rendering individual letters.

Thanks for playing our games!