SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 20 May 2023

SCP: Event Classified v0.23

Build 11279332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 450-fix-office-biozone-connection-softlock by @Sont3k in #477
  • 485-fix-not-rendered-cargo-elevator-on-clients-it-exists-only-on-host by @Sont3k in #489
  • 486-when-someone-highlights-item-it-become-visible-on-all-clients-but-need-to-make-it-visible-only-on-local-player by @Sont3k in #490
  • 484-reduce-map-scale-due-to-number-of-player-to-025-instead-of-2 by @Sont3k in #491
  • 482-check-when-toolbar-is-get-updated-drag-and-drop-are-not-triggering-toolbar-update-but-have-to by @Sont3k in #492
  • 483-make-steps-sound-quieter-on-50 by @Sont3k in #493
  • 479-gas-mask-sound-equip-is-global-make-local-3d by @Sont3k in #494
  • 497-game-get-stuck-on-map-generation-sometimes by @Sont3k in #498
  • 478-display-name-is-not-disappear-above-other-clients-after-death by @bladuk in #505
  • 269-implement-additional-weapons-pistols-and-rifles by @Sont3k in #512
  • 507-fix-exceptions-from-backtrace by @Sont3k in #516
  • 22-add-volume-controls-in-settings by @bladuk in #510
  • 506-allow-players-to-join-game-after-it-started by @Sont3k in #518
  • 519-implement-values-of-starting-ammo-for-ammo-counters-in-armormanagercs by @Sont3k in #521
  • 517-fps-weapon-issues by @Sont3k in #522
  • 508-implement-hit-crosshair-appear-for-scp-280 by @Sont3k in #523
  • 513-make-or-restore-tps-animator-implement-new-tps-animations by @Sont3k in #527
  • 501-flashlight-is-not-glowing-on-another-clients by @Sont3k in #528
  • 500-after-session-finish-cursor-get-still-locked by @Sont3k in #529
  • 503-implement-blink-for-scp-280-instead-flying-over-walls by @Sont3k in #530
  • 515-ammo-clips-began-to-pickup-like-regular-items by @Sont3k in #531
  • 526-implement-ability-to-change-your-host-server-name-from-the-lobby by @Sont3k in #532
  • 533-rewrite-scp-280-particles-controller-to-sync-var by @Sont3k in #536
  • 534-check-all-item-spawners-some-of-them-have-bad-references-to-props by @Sont3k in #537
  • 535-fix-random-spawn-of-players-not-on-the-spawn-point by @Sont3k in #538

