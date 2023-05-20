 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 20 May 2023

update 0.35.2

  • UIのキーアイコンが縮んでで表示される問題を修正しました。
  • マウスで選択がしやすいように、ホイールメニューにカーソルを追加しました。

