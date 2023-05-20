Changelist:
- Added Dirty Lens Effect to the LIDAR Camera and VHS Camcorder
- Changed Level 6's Music to be Synced Across Rooms (This was previously not the case due to a technical limitation that has been resolved)
- Fixed Screen Staying Black if you Entered the Pause Menu While Equipping the VHS Camcorder
- Fixed "Ghost" Lobbies (This usually happened after the host would leave, leaving you with a lobby no one can join and crashing upon starting a new game)
- Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing on Level 4 Loading
- Fixed Crash Affecting Some Users Upon Starting the Game
- Optimized New Save Creation Process
- Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing During the Alarm on Level 0
- Fixed Levels 4 and 6's Objectives Not Showing as Completed at the End
- Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing During Lights Out Events
