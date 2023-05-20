 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 20 May 2023

BET 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11279195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Added Dirty Lens Effect to the LIDAR Camera and VHS Camcorder
  • Changed Level 6's Music to be Synced Across Rooms (This was previously not the case due to a technical limitation that has been resolved)
  • Fixed Screen Staying Black if you Entered the Pause Menu While Equipping the VHS Camcorder
  • Fixed "Ghost" Lobbies (This usually happened after the host would leave, leaving you with a lobby no one can join and crashing upon starting a new game)
  • Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing on Level 4 Loading
  • Fixed Crash Affecting Some Users Upon Starting the Game
  • Optimized New Save Creation Process
  • Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing During the Alarm on Level 0
  • Fixed Levels 4 and 6's Objectives Not Showing as Completed at the End
  • Fixed Clients Sometimes Crashing During Lights Out Events

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2141731 Depot 2141731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link