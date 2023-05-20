Jylko - 1.022

Major Changes :
-
Complet Main menu Rework
-
Global UI improvement
-
4 New CARDS ! (Total : 54) :
- Fireball
- Curse of frost
- Thunderbolt
- Acid frenzy
- Bugfix
