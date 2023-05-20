 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 20 May 2023

Jylko - 1.022

Major Changes :

  • Complet Main menu Rework

  • Global UI improvement

  • 4 New CARDS ! (Total : 54) :

  • Fireball
  • Curse of frost
  • Thunderbolt
  • Acid frenzy
  • Bugfix

