What's Fixed:

I think I've fixed the bug which was causing some objects to appear in adjacent chunks (this could cause the boss, sign posts, or the grass in the foreground to be misplaced).

There were several similar issues with the camera winding up where it shouldn't be when running the game at high frame rate. Those should all be fixed. (Temporary side effect of this fix: when you choose "Continue" from the main menu, Nemo won't appear right away).

These problems were happening a lot so I wanted to get them addressed ASAP. Please let me know if you're still seeing them in this build, thank you!