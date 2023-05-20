-Added option to control whether music plays when the game is alt+tabbed and backgrounded
-Changed default behavior to limit to 10fps when game is backgrounded
-Fixed a bug where settings changes made right before quitting would not persist
Taiji update for 20 May 2023
Update Notes for Build 5.20.2023
