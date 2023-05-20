-Bugfixes
-Fixed a few cutscenes, two major ones, one where blood and bodies didn't stay. Two where the Future Gov wasn't showing in cutscene
-Changed how many times on some interactions to start next interaction or cutscene
-Changed a few gun placements
Cyber Cartels update for 20 May 2023
Patch 3.4.2
-Bugfixes
