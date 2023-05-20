Stable Movement

We made movement within the game smoother by adding delay toward the max acceleration speed the player can move while pressing down on a key. This movement enables the player to quickly press down on the keyboard for a calmer movement toward any direction.

Removed the delay between bouncing on objects.

Keeping movement disabled when a player hits another player however not a player bounces an object.

Added easier-to-control movement.

Removed bounce delay and disabled movement from the bounce.