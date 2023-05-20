 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kanea update for 20 May 2023

Stable Movement

Share · View all patches · Build 11278957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made movement within the game smoother by adding delay toward the max acceleration speed the player can move while pressing down on a key. This movement enables the player to quickly press down on the keyboard for a calmer movement toward any direction.
Removed the delay between bouncing on objects.
Keeping movement disabled when a player hits another player however not a player bounces an object.

  • Added easier-to-control movement.
  • Removed bounce delay and disabled movement from the bounce.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2154711 Depot 2154711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link