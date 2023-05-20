Update 25 Arrives! Unleashing the Vermin Horde

Hi everyone,

We are ready with a new update. This version introduces a long requested feature: A scoreboard for ironman runs. There other additions too. See below the details.

Version 0.82.08

ADDITIONS

Hall of legends added. This is a scoreboard for ironman runs. It holds 20 entries and can be accessed at the title screen.

Four types of monster nests added to certain parts of the game (Snake, Spider, Giant Mite, Rat). These are holes in the ground that spawn enemies. They can be destructed and looted.

Snake nests added to the gorgon dungeon.

Giant Mite nests added to the minotaur dungeon.

Rat nests added to the ratman dungeons.

Garden of Cocoons incident added. Hero finds a peculiar place full of cocoons. There is a spider nest in the middle of the battlefield. Cocoons are full of loot from the unlucky victims of the giant spiders.

Hole in the Ground incident added. The hero comes to a place with a curious hole in the ground. The rocks around the area glimmer with precious minerals.

A new small spider type added: Burrowlurker.

CHANGES

Mites are now weak to ice.

Completing Minotaur dungeon gives a talent stone as a reward.

Goat cheese added to rat drops.

Changed the icon for frost blade with a more suitable one.

FIXES