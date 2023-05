this small update fixes the details artifacts caused by new outline shaders included in the update we had 2 days ago...

hats off to the players who informed me about this issue through support email.

keep it coming. feedback is always appreciated and is part of the reason why the gameplay experience is so flawless these days.

because of people like you guys who reach out and point out the issues that otherwise might not be easy to find.

all the best,

Kav.Omidi