Hey everyone!
Hunter and Events update is here! Lots of new content, huge increase in replayability and a lot of fixes.
Here is Towers Deck 2.0 Changes:
new features:
- New Hero "Hunter" has been added. With it's own cards, research tree and a starting special. Giving you an unique combination to try with each hero.
- All heroes get starting special power to make each one feel unique from the start.
- Events added. Events will appear every wave and will give you a choice that will somehow influence your run. This will increase replayability and add to uniqueness of each run.
- Reworked how Market, Forge and Graveyard appear. Now you will get a choice every second turn if you want to visit any, giving you more control over how your deck is built.
- Additional difficulty level Nightmare, which will have you defending from all 4 directions.
- New terrain added: ruins, flower field and swamp.
- 3 new enemies added.
- Each hero' research tree got reworked and expanded. Total different research increased from 42 to 70
- 11 new Cards
- Bestiary added, information about each enemy can be checked in pause menu.
- All new character and card art.
balance fixes:
- Every card has been tweaked or changed. Now upgrading a card will have a bigger improvement.
- Enemy stats reworked.
- Tower stats got reworked. Towers leveling up now is more meaningful.
- Terrain stats have been reworked to sometimes give negative stats, but bigger positives. Making the choice of where to build towers more important.
Have fun playing!
- Emilijus
