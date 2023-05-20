Share · View all patches · Build 11278853 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 17:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Hunter and Events update is here! Lots of new content, huge increase in replayability and a lot of fixes.

Here is Towers Deck 2.0 Changes:

new features:

New Hero "Hunter" has been added. With it's own cards, research tree and a starting special. Giving you an unique combination to try with each hero.

All heroes get starting special power to make each one feel unique from the start.

Events added. Events will appear every wave and will give you a choice that will somehow influence your run. This will increase replayability and add to uniqueness of each run.

Reworked how Market, Forge and Graveyard appear. Now you will get a choice every second turn if you want to visit any, giving you more control over how your deck is built.

Additional difficulty level Nightmare, which will have you defending from all 4 directions.

New terrain added: ruins, flower field and swamp.

3 new enemies added.

Each hero' research tree got reworked and expanded. Total different research increased from 42 to 70

11 new Cards

Bestiary added, information about each enemy can be checked in pause menu.

All new character and card art.

balance fixes:

Every card has been tweaked or changed. Now upgrading a card will have a bigger improvement.

Enemy stats reworked.

Tower stats got reworked. Towers leveling up now is more meaningful.

Terrain stats have been reworked to sometimes give negative stats, but bigger positives. Making the choice of where to build towers more important.

Have fun playing!