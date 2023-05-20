 Skip to content

Absinthia update for 20 May 2023

5-20-23 Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new content update, "Return of the Drakonites" was released today:

  • A new dungeon featuring an old foe was added! You can access it from an island west of Pense anytime after obtaining the ship*. This dungeon features new enemies, equipment and temporary Ruthea-linked team attacks
  • Guinevere now has a bust
  • Two new achievements were added, "Fall of the Drakonites" and "Puzzle Master"

*Once you begin this dungeon, you can't leave until it's finished. Make sure you're ready beforehand especially if you're playing on Master difficulty.



As a reminder, I don't monitor steam discussions. If you have any questions or run into any bugs, feel free to leave a comment on this post or email me: Jkweath (@) gmail.com.

If you like the update, don't forget to leave a review!

