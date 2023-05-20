5-20-23 Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11278813 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 15:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

A new content update, "Return of the Drakonites" was released today:

A new dungeon featuring an old foe was added! You can access it from an island west of Pense anytime after obtaining the ship*. This dungeon features new enemies, equipment and temporary Ruthea-linked team attacks

Guinevere now has a bust

Two new achievements were added, "Fall of the Drakonites" and "Puzzle Master"

*Once you begin this dungeon, you can't leave until it's finished. Make sure you're ready beforehand especially if you're playing on Master difficulty.







