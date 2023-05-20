Update, Version 20230520

English

############Content################

[Skill]New Skill: Spirit of Light

[Effect]New Status Effect: Spirit of Light

[Item]New Item: The Last Light of Aten (Unique item with fixed attributions.)

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added new document: Akhenaten's Journal

[Lost in the Sand]Added story content at the end of the optional secret path beneath the Sphinx.

简体中文

############Content################

【技能】新技能：光之精灵

【状态】新状态效果：光之精灵

【物品】新物品：阿腾的最后光芒 （有固定属性的独特物品）

【狮身人面像密室】加入了新文档：阿克纳腾的日记

【迷失于沙粒中】在狮身人面像密室的非必要的秘密通道的结尾，加入了故事内容。

