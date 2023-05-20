Hotfix 1.0.7

Some more minor bug fixes :thumbsup:
- Board reset could sometimes freeze the game if no match were possible afterwards, this should now be fixed,
- It was still possible to change page in the StickR album when sticker were appearing and this was causing some issues, this should now be fixed,
- Achievements requiring a certain number of combos did not activate if the enemy died or if it left the board with no match, this is now fixed.
Thanks for your patience and bug reports, once again ːsteamhappyː
