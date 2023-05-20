- Updated the Java Runtime Environment to 64-bit for Windows. A 32-bit version is also still available. The switch to 64 bits means that the game can use more memory, which is useful.
- Improved performance, especially in combats where ships break into lots of fragments.
- Can no longer pointlessly build a second spy academy if one is already being built.
- Can no longer use armour replacement to add armour to external modules such as rams.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 20 May 2023
Version 1.1.10
