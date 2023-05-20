Ver. 0.2.8 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.6 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Fixed a bug with achievements
- Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard
- Increased number of random names of members
■Fixed a bug with achievements
Counting was not being done correctly in some cases because the counting process was based on the number of times instead of the actual value. (e.g. the number of times the level was increased instead of the level).
■Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard
Tentatively implemented from requests received. During the game, pressing H on the keyboard hides everything except the caravan at the top of the screen.
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
