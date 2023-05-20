 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

maboroshi caravan update for 20 May 2023

Ver. 0.2.8 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11278659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.6 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Fixed a bug with achievements
  • Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard
  • Increased number of random names of members

■Fixed a bug with achievements
Counting was not being done correctly in some cases because the counting process was based on the number of times instead of the actual value. (e.g. the number of times the level was increased instead of the level).

■Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard
Tentatively implemented from requests received. During the game, pressing H on the keyboard hides everything except the caravan at the top of the screen.

■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159671 Depot 2159671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link