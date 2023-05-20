Ver. 0.2.8 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11278659 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.6 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Fixed a bug with achievements

Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard

Increased number of random names of members

■Fixed a bug with achievements

Counting was not being done correctly in some cases because the counting process was based on the number of times instead of the actual value. (e.g. the number of times the level was increased instead of the level).

■Added temporary hide mode *Executed with H (Hide) on the keyboard

Tentatively implemented from requests received. During the game, pressing H on the keyboard hides everything except the caravan at the top of the screen.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.