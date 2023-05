Share · View all patches · Build 11278650 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Rocket Assault: Black City is leaving Early Access

Today we conclude a series of updates containing content and improvements, reaching the quality and playtime we consider for a full game in this price range

This means we enter a new phase, focusing on expanding our level creation skills and exploring new possibilities such as PVP

We are happy to get here, but more excited for what's to come.