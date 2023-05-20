Hotfix v1.2.1

Adjustments
- Iroha - Off-Collab - Ninja Damage reduced 40 -> 30
Bugfixes
- Training Mode - Resolved issue where superchat banners would display for conditions that were not granting superchats
- General Network Fixes
Adjustments
Bugfixes
