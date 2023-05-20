 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idol Showdown update for 20 May 2023

Hotfix v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11278615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Iroha - Off-Collab - Ninja Damage reduced 40 -> 30

Bugfixes

  • Training Mode - Resolved issue where superchat banners would display for conditions that were not granting superchats
  • General Network Fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1742021 Depot 1742021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link