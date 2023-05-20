Daily update

This update may cause the downloaded files to be somewhat large

New compression and optimization algorithms have been used for the textures of the game, with the aim of reducing the demands on computer performance and file size

Fixed an issue with unstable interlocking detonations of bombs and made "nanoshell" the default setting where bombs would no longer be detonated by other bombs

Fixed the issue of Divine Sword's punishment decision

Now the game has added medical packs, which can be picked up directly to restore the character's strength

Added screen effects after injury