Daily update

This update may cause the downloaded files to be somewhat large
New compression and optimization algorithms have been used for the textures of the game, with the aim of reducing the demands on computer performance and file size
Fixed an issue with unstable interlocking detonations of bombs and made "nanoshell" the default setting where bombs would no longer be detonated by other bombs
Fixed the issue of Divine Sword's punishment decision
Now the game has added medical packs, which can be picked up directly to restore the character's strength
Added screen effects after injury
黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 20 May 2023
