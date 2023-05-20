 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 20 May 2023

Update Log # 37- v0.8.18

Update Log # 37- v0.8.18

Build 11278525

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, the main focus is on optimizing by checking and filling in gaps while playing

Global adjustment:
  • Nami added the last words function and removed it after death
  • Mirror copy dedication element, now deep copy is possible
  • Split Slim Health Adjustment
  • Tree Demon Attack Adjustment
  • Enhancement of the uplifting bell effect
  • Sage Head to Body Ratio Adjustment
  • Prompt for completing the addition of battle patterns
  • Tips for completing the addition of skill acquisition
Bug fix:
  • Fixed the logical error in the name of the deserter purchasing a shield
  • Fix the issue of occasionally too wide a selection window and unable to find content
  • Repair of unit coordinate misalignment after vibration
  • Fix the issue of battlefield observation special effects changing to whiteboard
UI adjustment:
  • dialog box optimization+confirm window button adjustment
  • Goddess Window Price Display Box Length Adjustment
  • Experience bar digital amplification
  • Re adjust the text color of the treatment button
  • Map information window font color adjustment
  • Add black background highlight to the general dialog box

