Update Log # 37- v0.8.18

This time, the main focus is on optimizing by checking and filling in gaps while playing
Global adjustment:
- Nami added the last words function and removed it after death
- Mirror copy dedication element, now deep copy is possible
- Split Slim Health Adjustment
- Tree Demon Attack Adjustment
- Enhancement of the uplifting bell effect
- Sage Head to Body Ratio Adjustment
- Prompt for completing the addition of battle patterns
- Tips for completing the addition of skill acquisition
Bug fix:
- Fixed the logical error in the name of the deserter purchasing a shield
- Fix the issue of occasionally too wide a selection window and unable to find content
- Repair of unit coordinate misalignment after vibration
- Fix the issue of battlefield observation special effects changing to whiteboard
UI adjustment:
- dialog box optimization+confirm window button adjustment
- Goddess Window Price Display Box Length Adjustment
- Experience bar digital amplification
- Re adjust the text color of the treatment button
- Map information window font color adjustment
- Add black background highlight to the general dialog box
Changed files in this update