Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an occasional issue where zombies overlapped with vehicles or generators.

Fixed a bug that allowed characters to use gas pumps and generators while moving.

Fixed a bug that allowed athletes to increase their stats by 4 points.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon