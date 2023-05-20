v0.10 Update

Explosive Trap
Like other structures, explosive traps can be placed via the building menu. Once construction is complete, players must fill the traps with two liters of gasoline. The traps are detonated by firearm projectiles or other close-range explosions.
Pipe Bomb
Players can find the pipe bombs on the map. After throwing, the bomb will explode after 3 seconds. Structures build by the player are not damaged by explosions.
Changes
- removed tertiary interaction key, deleting construction blueprints is now possible by holding right click
- drinking water and filling containers from lakes is now done by holding right click
- when placing a structure, the equipped item is no longer used when left-clicking
- added rock hit effect
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update