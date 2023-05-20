v0.10 Update

Explosive Trap

Like other structures, explosive traps can be placed via the building menu. Once construction is complete, players must fill the traps with two liters of gasoline. The traps are detonated by firearm projectiles or other close-range explosions.

Pipe Bomb

Players can find the pipe bombs on the map. After throwing, the bomb will explode after 3 seconds. Structures build by the player are not damaged by explosions.

Changes

removed tertiary interaction key, deleting construction blueprints is now possible by holding right click

drinking water and filling containers from lakes is now done by holding right click

when placing a structure, the equipped item is no longer used when left-clicking

added rock hit effect

