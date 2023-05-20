V0.99 - New game mode!

Another big update for the game that brings a total new way to play! A new game mode to keep keep you on your toes while you fight wave after wave of ever increasing enemies, how far can YOU get!?

As always, feel free to hop into our Discord to share any feedback or bugs!

https://discord.gg/YDHVtFk44S

Endless mode

Another rowboat entered your harbour, this time it will bring you to a big ship with an endless amount of enemies. Each wave you defeat gives you a nice reward to help you on the next waves, but gets more and more difficult. How many waves can you defeat?

Fight enemies from all the ships and collect the treasure chests in-between waves, ranging from vault and cargo items, all the way to boss and even (free!) voodoo items! Kill the enemies quick before their numbers increase too much to handle, and make your way to the strongest of enemies.

This game mode is automatically unlocked after freeing enough crew mates (around quest-giver should be enough).

Note that this is the first iteration of this game mode, and much can change based on feedback. Expect more awesome updates in the future!