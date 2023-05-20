Version 1.2.0 Collab and Input Update

Thank you for the continued support of Idol Showdown. This patch is our first of several balance patches.
This patch is intended to focus more on Collabs, with a later patch focusing on Systems issues and Character adjustments.
General Features:
Input Rebinding - Added functionality for a second controller to have different input rebindings
Input Rebinding - Added ability to remove/delete a binding
Settings Options - You can now specify whether you want the game to mute or not when the game is out of focus
Voicelines - New Aki voicelines
Voicelines - New Fubuki Voicelines
Soundtrack - New Song for Gangtown stage
Soundtrack - New Song for Main Stage stage
General Bugfixes
Performance Improvements
CPU Usage Improvements (steam should take up less CPU)
General Online stability updates
General Localization and text fixes.
General Gameplay Bugfixes
Reversals can be performed on Frame 1 after knockdown
Resolved issue where performing a call-in can make your next move cancellable into moves it was not intended to.
IPS can no longer be triggered by Dash or Backdash
You can no longer OTG an opponent after Burst.
Improved input buffering system: now restricts infinitely holding diagonal inputs, allowing smooth execution of motion inputs by only accepting continuous inputs of back, down, or forward inputs.
Resolved issue where defeating an opponent after Time out would result in time slow carrying over to the next round.
Errorlog saving is reenabled, but will delete all but the last 3 logs on launch/close
Fixed stage specific knockdown inconsistencies.
Stage- Eternity Bright - Lowered brightness during Super Flash animations
Gameplay Bugfixes and Adjustments
Fubuki
Oruyanke (medium) - No longer breaks Projectile invulnerability
Back Heavy - Kon'ter - Can no longer counter burst.
Standing Heavy- Fixed issue where the move would inconsistently have attacks whiff on it.
Universal Overhead - no longer incorrectly displays Invincible flag
Suisei
Super - SPACE for Virtual GHOST - Anti Air version of super now has 0.4x minimum scaling
Kyou mo kawaii
Ayame
QCB Heavy - Shin Oni Flip - Juggle frames and blockstun frames increased (it was incorrectly set to almost nothing)
Collab Adjustments
Risu
Off Collab: increased active frames on Nuts (starts 4 frames earlier, ends 2 frames later)
Call In: Removed Freeze frames before Truck comes out
Roboco
Off Collab: Missiles will no longer hit on the way up
Call In:
BUGFIX - beam will not reverse direction if the opponent crosses up on the player
BUGFIX - beam will not deal additional hits if hit later in the animation
Marine
Off Collab:
Now costs 3 bars
Applies 50% proration on hit
Kiara
Call In Now explodes after a few hits, allowing users to follow up with a combo
Iroha
Off Collab: Ninjas now spawn at a 66% higher rate
Call In:
Slash is now air unblockable.
Startup reduced from 33f to 21f
Mio
Call In: Mid-Animation Superfreeze removed. As a result, the move has longer effective startup.
Miko
Off Collab: reduced overall duration from 500 to 300 frames
Single Player Bug Fixes
Fixed issue with softlock during the “Comets Straddle the Night” fight.
Resolved issue where you could skip the final boss with multiple copies of Pedas Manja
Fixed issue where Pedas Manja effect could carry over between runs.
Single Player Adjustments
AI adjustments
For easier difficulties:
Lowered the rate at which the AI grabs.
Lowered the rate at which the AI grab breaks.
The AI will follow up on its attacks somewhat less often.
For all difficulties
Slightly lowered the rate at which the AI will jump in response to command grabs.
Item Adjustments
Light Armor: now grants a 25% defense buff
Tokino Soda: You can no longer take damage from Aura effects while snack is active.
