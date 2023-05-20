Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 11278317 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 13:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, Vampires!

Another fix coming in for the most upvoted issue on our bug report board! We wanted to get this out as soon as possible, so it’s just the one this time.

The hotfix will be going live shortly with the following changes:

Patching a fix to a UI issue that prevented players from being able to interact with inventory and menus, which is referenced here.

REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here.

We are also keeping track of known issues here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

How to backup saves.

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team