Little improvements

////////////////////////////////////
///// PATCH V1.1.1 /////////
////////////////////////////////////
---> Changes
- Reduced HitBox, the black contour of the cockpit isn't included in the hitbox anymore.
- Bouncing shot rate speed and power increased.
- when the player respawn, the cockpit (hitbox) flicks, and is colored a little moment.
---> Fixes
- When the Bestiary is completed, trigger the corresponding achievement correctly.
- In a multiplayers game, players can't go outside the camera view box anymore
- minor texts fixes in the dialogs.
Changed files in this update