Hexapoda update for 20 May 2023

Little improvements

20 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

////////////////////////////////////
///// PATCH V1.1.1 /////////
////////////////////////////////////

---> Changes

  • Reduced HitBox, the black contour of the cockpit isn't included in the hitbox anymore.
  • Bouncing shot rate speed and power increased.
  • when the player respawn, the cockpit (hitbox) flicks, and is colored a little moment.

---> Fixes

  • When the Bestiary is completed, trigger the corresponding achievement correctly.
  • In a multiplayers game, players can't go outside the camera view box anymore
  • minor texts fixes in the dialogs.

