Ease Out update for 20 May 2023

5/20 update

Share · View all patches · Build 11278301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the bug that pressing the pause button in the settlement interface can trigger music playback
  • Fixed the bug that you can play songs in any interface after selecting songs and difficulty

Changed files in this update

