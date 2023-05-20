396: Early Access 0.17.27 - May 20, 2023 8:10 AM EST
• Made a slight adjustment to the resource bar layout which will make everyone happy for sure!
Nevergrind Online update for 20 May 2023
Improved the party UI layout
Patchnotes via Steam Community
396: Early Access 0.17.27 - May 20, 2023 8:10 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update