- Added Danish localization
- Security Cameras now glitch the more SCP-079 instances are active on the monitors
- Fixed cyrillic characters not being displayed correctly
- Fixed bug with triggering SCP-096 through a narrow gap above the door
- Improved Portuguese localization
- Minor bugfixes
SCP: Observer update for 20 May 2023
Version 1.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
