 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Observer update for 20 May 2023

Version 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11278211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Danish localization
  • Security Cameras now glitch the more SCP-079 instances are active on the monitors
  • Fixed cyrillic characters not being displayed correctly
  • Fixed bug with triggering SCP-096 through a narrow gap above the door
  • Improved Portuguese localization
  • Minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1738711 Depot 1738711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link