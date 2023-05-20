 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 20 May 2023

May 20, 2023 Update to ver 0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 11278205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug when working with UI in Gamepad
・Fix where you can switch pages in the UI to switch with Gamepad's right stick
・After Round 2, the skills were activated all at once at the start of the round, which corrected the heavy load

