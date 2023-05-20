・Fixed a bug when working with UI in Gamepad
・Fix where you can switch pages in the UI to switch with Gamepad's right stick
・After Round 2, the skills were activated all at once at the start of the round, which corrected the heavy load
Blow Away Survivors update for 20 May 2023
May 20, 2023 Update to ver 0.12
