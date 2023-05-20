Patch Notes 05/20/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
Fixed many bugs with interactions caused by the card "Dreamer's Tea" (a card that allows players to use cards from a Class they are not playing with). Those fixes include:
- Tiger's Hide
- Nature and Nurture
- Return to Earth
- Rays From Heaven
- INjection
- Earth's Embrace
- Bone Explosion
- All cards with the keywords "Killing Spree" and "Wrath"
"Holy Teachings" doesn't allow choosing Heroic Skill cards anymore
"Child of God" now considers Blocks in the damage calculation, so it won't trigger its effect at the wrong time
The setting "Zoomed Card in Battle" is now stored when exiting\reopenning the game
Fixed a bug where the Player.log reached over 40 Mbs
Fixed a bug where holding a card for too long made it impossible to use it or any other card, forcing the run to be surrendered
Fixed a bug where killing minions that had the keyword Quick with the Burn debuff made it impossible to pick your Loot after battle
Fixed a bug where some users saw their refresh rate all weird in the resolution settings
Boss minions now say "Boss, Minion" as their Type to avoid confusion
Added some minor grammar fixes
Fixed a bug where the game crashed when trying to play cards
The card "Abundance", acquired via "Blessing of Plenty" now considers Upgraded and non-Upgraded versions of the selected card, not only exact copies of it
Added translations to the menu where you can between each game mode (Deliverance or Reign)
Fixed a bug where the Level Up prompt got stuck on screen even after starting a new game
The "Treasure Chest" now cannot Find itself through its own effect
Renamed Stalker's "Quick Thinking" to "Quick Reactions" to avoid confusion with another card with the same name
Lost Treasure is now One Use only, but now adds 5 Treasure Cards instead of 2
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where using the "Abomination" with any Faction other than the Undead would freeze the game
- Fixed a bug where using the "Worthy Sacrifice" with any Faction other than the Undead would freeze the game
- Alaric now cannot be sacrificed by effects such as from the cards "Reaper of Souls", "Worthy Sacrifice", "Undead General" and the Undead upgrade "Sacrifice a random friendly minion. Destroy a random enemy non-boss minion"
- Fixed a major bug that prevented Reign's achievements from being stored
