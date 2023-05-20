 Skip to content

Deliverance & Reign update for 20 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/20/2023

Patch Notes 05/20/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed many bugs with interactions caused by the card "Dreamer's Tea" (a card that allows players to use cards from a Class they are not playing with). Those fixes include:

    • Tiger's Hide
    • Nature and Nurture
    • Return to Earth
    • Rays From Heaven
    • INjection
    • Earth's Embrace
    • Bone Explosion
    • All cards with the keywords "Killing Spree" and "Wrath"

  • "Holy Teachings" doesn't allow choosing Heroic Skill cards anymore

  • "Child of God" now considers Blocks in the damage calculation, so it won't trigger its effect at the wrong time

  • The setting "Zoomed Card in Battle" is now stored when exiting\reopenning the game

  • Fixed a bug where the Player.log reached over 40 Mbs

  • Fixed a bug where holding a card for too long made it impossible to use it or any other card, forcing the run to be surrendered

  • Fixed a bug where killing minions that had the keyword Quick with the Burn debuff made it impossible to pick your Loot after battle

  • Fixed a bug where some users saw their refresh rate all weird in the resolution settings

  • Boss minions now say "Boss, Minion" as their Type to avoid confusion

  • Added some minor grammar fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game crashed when trying to play cards

  • The card "Abundance", acquired via "Blessing of Plenty" now considers Upgraded and non-Upgraded versions of the selected card, not only exact copies of it

  • Added translations to the menu where you can between each game mode (Deliverance or Reign)

  • Fixed a bug where the Level Up prompt got stuck on screen even after starting a new game

  • The "Treasure Chest" now cannot Find itself through its own effect

  • Renamed Stalker's "Quick Thinking" to "Quick Reactions" to avoid confusion with another card with the same name

  • Lost Treasure is now One Use only, but now adds 5 Treasure Cards instead of 2

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where using the "Abomination" with any Faction other than the Undead would freeze the game
  • Fixed a bug where using the "Worthy Sacrifice" with any Faction other than the Undead would freeze the game
  • Alaric now cannot be sacrificed by effects such as from the cards "Reaper of Souls", "Worthy Sacrifice", "Undead General" and the Undead upgrade "Sacrifice a random friendly minion. Destroy a random enemy non-boss minion"
  • Fixed a major bug that prevented Reign's achievements from being stored

