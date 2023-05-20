Patch Notes 05/20/2023

Fixed many bugs with interactions caused by the card "Dreamer's Tea" (a card that allows players to use cards from a Class they are not playing with). Those fixes include: Tiger's Hide

Nature and Nurture

Return to Earth

Rays From Heaven

INjection

Earth's Embrace

Bone Explosion

All cards with the keywords "Killing Spree" and "Wrath"

"Holy Teachings" doesn't allow choosing Heroic Skill cards anymore

"Child of God" now considers Blocks in the damage calculation, so it won't trigger its effect at the wrong time

The setting "Zoomed Card in Battle" is now stored when exiting\reopenning the game

Fixed a bug where the Player.log reached over 40 Mbs

Fixed a bug where holding a card for too long made it impossible to use it or any other card, forcing the run to be surrendered

Fixed a bug where killing minions that had the keyword Quick with the Burn debuff made it impossible to pick your Loot after battle

Fixed a bug where some users saw their refresh rate all weird in the resolution settings

Boss minions now say "Boss, Minion" as their Type to avoid confusion

Added some minor grammar fixes

Fixed a bug where the game crashed when trying to play cards

The card "Abundance", acquired via "Blessing of Plenty" now considers Upgraded and non-Upgraded versions of the selected card, not only exact copies of it

Added translations to the menu where you can between each game mode (Deliverance or Reign)

Fixed a bug where the Level Up prompt got stuck on screen even after starting a new game

The "Treasure Chest" now cannot Find itself through its own effect

Renamed Stalker's "Quick Thinking" to "Quick Reactions" to avoid confusion with another card with the same name