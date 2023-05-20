Regular update May 20th 2023

Thanks to bug report from awesome players, I could fix game crashing bugs I missed!
I spent a lot of time testing the game, and fixing other issues, here's the list :
- Fixed game blocker bug : loading second dream after strange meeting crash.
- Fixed wrong music playing in both dreams.
- Fixed AutoCam settings reset on character switch. Finally! I've been saying I'd fix that each stream for months now!
- Removed testing invasion hotkey from Early Access. (I think it's time)
- UD46's camera's far distance clipping now independent from settings. Now we can see the ceiling.
- Fixed Meet the Acid Frog mission thief caught dialog bug.
- Fixed going inside Neon Tail shop first time crash (same bug as first blocker bug).
- Tybalt's Marketing strategy has a clearer end message.
- Fixed eyes look at something when head is sideway, creating weird eye rotation and awkward starings.
- At night, outfit glows no longer turn our screens into lamps.
- Battle XP now don't appear before Invasion start, causing first apparition of Zombeanie display a message in the middle of a dialogue turning player canMove on.
I'm also preparing the end fight... I hope you will like it.
