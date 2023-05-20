Regular update May 20th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11278191 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to bug report from awesome players, I could fix game crashing bugs I missed!

I spent a lot of time testing the game, and fixing other issues, here's the list :

Fixed game blocker bug : loading second dream after strange meeting crash.

Fixed wrong music playing in both dreams.

Fixed AutoCam settings reset on character switch. Finally! I've been saying I'd fix that each stream for months now!

Removed testing invasion hotkey from Early Access. (I think it's time)

UD46's camera's far distance clipping now independent from settings. Now we can see the ceiling.

Fixed Meet the Acid Frog mission thief caught dialog bug.

Fixed going inside Neon Tail shop first time crash (same bug as first blocker bug).

Tybalt's Marketing strategy has a clearer end message.

Fixed eyes look at something when head is sideway, creating weird eye rotation and awkward starings.

At night, outfit glows no longer turn our screens into lamps.

Battle XP now don't appear before Invasion start, causing first apparition of Zombeanie display a message in the middle of a dialogue turning player canMove on.

I'm also preparing the end fight... I hope you will like it.