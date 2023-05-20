 Skip to content

Neon Tail update for 20 May 2023

Regular update May 20th 2023

Build 11278191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to bug report from awesome players, I could fix game crashing bugs I missed!
I spent a lot of time testing the game, and fixing other issues, here's the list :

  • Fixed game blocker bug : loading second dream after strange meeting crash.
  • Fixed wrong music playing in both dreams.
  • Fixed AutoCam settings reset on character switch. Finally! I've been saying I'd fix that each stream for months now!
  • Removed testing invasion hotkey from Early Access. (I think it's time)
  • UD46's camera's far distance clipping now independent from settings. Now we can see the ceiling.
  • Fixed Meet the Acid Frog mission thief caught dialog bug.
  • Fixed going inside Neon Tail shop first time crash (same bug as first blocker bug).
  • Tybalt's Marketing strategy has a clearer end message.
  • Fixed eyes look at something when head is sideway, creating weird eye rotation and awkward starings.
  • At night, outfit glows no longer turn our screens into lamps.
  • Battle XP now don't appear before Invasion start, causing first apparition of Zombeanie display a message in the middle of a dialogue turning player canMove on.

I'm also preparing the end fight... I hope you will like it.

