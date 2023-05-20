05/20 (Sat) Update - Challenge Mode "Siren's Tomb" map added and special soldier

○Added Claire skin
-Added Claire skin "Bikini Swimsuit"
○Added Challenge Mode Map
-Added Challenge Mode Map "Siren's Tomb"
○Added Special Soldiers
-Naval Soldier = A rifle shooter with long range and high damage.
-Siren = A powerful mercenary that attacks the entire map by becoming gigantic.
○Added Artifact
-Continuous Reload = Attacks 2 times by consuming life force with a chance. (For single ranged attack soldiers)
-Reinforced Bullet = Increases ATK significantly. (For single ranged attack soldiers)
-Counterattack Knob = Counterattacks the enemy's attack with a probability. (For single melee attacking soldiers)
-Leather Epaulets = Receive less damage from enemies' area attacks.
○Added Skill
-Will of Protection = Claire's mana point is restored when the target being healed is attacked by an enemy.
-Shield of the void = Allies receiving area healing take less damage from enemies' ranged attacks.
○Added Upgrades
-Goddess' Blessing II = Adds starting holy power.
-Veteran Soldier Ⅱ = Raises the soldier's basic ability level.
○Added Features
-Provides information upon battle completion (The ally who attacked the most/The ally who blocked the most attacks)
-Improved Extra UI
