 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Saintess update for 20 May 2023

05/20 (Sat) Update - Challenge Mode "Siren's Tomb" map added and special soldier

Share · View all patches · Build 11278055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○Added Claire skin
-Added Claire skin "Bikini Swimsuit"

○Added Challenge Mode Map
-Added Challenge Mode Map "Siren's Tomb"

○Added Special Soldiers
-Naval Soldier = A rifle shooter with long range and high damage.
-Siren = A powerful mercenary that attacks the entire map by becoming gigantic.

○Added Artifact
-Continuous Reload = Attacks 2 times by consuming life force with a chance. (For single ranged attack soldiers)
-Reinforced Bullet = Increases ATK significantly. (For single ranged attack soldiers)
-Counterattack Knob = Counterattacks the enemy's attack with a probability. (For single melee attacking soldiers)
-Leather Epaulets = Receive less damage from enemies' area attacks.

○Added Skill
-Will of Protection = Claire's mana point is restored when the target being healed is attacked by an enemy.
-Shield of the void = Allies receiving area healing take less damage from enemies' ranged attacks.

○Added Upgrades
-Goddess' Blessing II = Adds starting holy power.
-Veteran Soldier Ⅱ = Raises the soldier's basic ability level.

○Added Features
-Provides information upon battle completion (The ally who attacked the most/The ally who blocked the most attacks)
-Improved Extra UI

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2280541 Depot 2280541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link