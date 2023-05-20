05/20 (Sat) Update - Challenge Mode "Siren's Tomb" map added and special soldier

Share · View all patches · Build 11278055 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 11:13:11 UTC by Wendy

○Added Claire skin

-Added Claire skin "Bikini Swimsuit"

○Added Challenge Mode Map

-Added Challenge Mode Map "Siren's Tomb"

○Added Special Soldiers

-Naval Soldier = A rifle shooter with long range and high damage.

-Siren = A powerful mercenary that attacks the entire map by becoming gigantic.

○Added Artifact

-Continuous Reload = Attacks 2 times by consuming life force with a chance. (For single ranged attack soldiers)

-Reinforced Bullet = Increases ATK significantly. (For single ranged attack soldiers)

-Counterattack Knob = Counterattacks the enemy's attack with a probability. (For single melee attacking soldiers)

-Leather Epaulets = Receive less damage from enemies' area attacks.

○Added Skill

-Will of Protection = Claire's mana point is restored when the target being healed is attacked by an enemy.

-Shield of the void = Allies receiving area healing take less damage from enemies' ranged attacks.

○Added Upgrades

-Goddess' Blessing II = Adds starting holy power.

-Veteran Soldier Ⅱ = Raises the soldier's basic ability level.

○Added Features

-Provides information upon battle completion (The ally who attacked the most/The ally who blocked the most attacks)

-Improved Extra UI