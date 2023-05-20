 Skip to content

Territory update for 20 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.101.1 – Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Intel Report Countdown not working properly
  • Some of the death quote text lengths
  • Intel report capitalisation
  • Action Music detection area too far
  • Irrelevant warning removed from new game screen

