Territory – Alpha 5.101.1 – Hotfix

Fixed
- Intel Report Countdown not working properly
- Some of the death quote text lengths
- Intel report capitalisation
- Action Music detection area too far
- Irrelevant warning removed from new game screen
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update