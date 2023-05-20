Droid Job Priorities Change - EA Update v0.4.0.9

Hey everyone,

Just a little update with droids and how job priorities are now handled. There is now a job priorities popup, where all droids can be seen and what jobs they are set to do. You can also sort by job type so now much easier to see which droids are set to which tasks. Oh and can also use right mouse button to cycle down.

I have also disabled the automatic switching of job priorities meaning jobs can have the same job priority setting (still 1-4), but as indicated at the bottom of the new screen, the jobs left most will have priority. Eg:- Emergency and Repair if both set to the same value, Emergency will take priority.

That's it in this update, let me know if something isn't working, or further improvements i could make with this new screen.

Thanks,

Nick