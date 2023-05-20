Hazard Hill Idle [Update 1]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!
Changes
- The cancel button on Prestige UI now will now stop the UI from popping up again for 5 minutes.
- Building Apartments will now -5 happiness, Selling Apartments will +2 happiness.
- Building Shops will now +15 happiness and +10 money every minute, selling shops will now -10 Happiness.
- Building Schools will now give +7 happiness and -100 money every hour, selling schools will -5 happiness.
- Max population changed to 1000 (This could change in the future)
- Increased the amount of XP needed for levelling up.
Improvements
When buildings are broken an Icon will show up above the building.
Vehicles will now drive passed on the roads in the background.
People will now walk around your city and the amount of people will match the population of your city.
Clicking on vehicles that drive passed the road will now give +10 money
New sounds added to buy, sell, repairing and clicking on a built building.
Added new icons that will pop up above the schools, shops and houses. Icons will only show up for 5 seconds before disappearing. Clicking on the icons will give money.
Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
