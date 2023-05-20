Hazard Hill Idle [Update 1]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!

Changes

Improvements

When buildings are broken an Icon will show up above the building.

Vehicles will now drive passed on the roads in the background.

People will now walk around your city and the amount of people will match the population of your city.

Clicking on vehicles that drive passed the road will now give +10 money

New sounds added to buy, sell, repairing and clicking on a built building.

Added new icons that will pop up above the schools, shops and houses. Icons will only show up for 5 seconds before disappearing. Clicking on the icons will give money.