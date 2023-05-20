 Skip to content

Hazard Hill Idle update for 20 May 2023

Hazard Hill Idle [Update 1]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!

Changes

  • The cancel button on Prestige UI now will now stop the UI from popping up again for 5 minutes.
  • Building Apartments will now -5 happiness, Selling Apartments will +2 happiness.
  • Building Shops will now +15 happiness and +10 money every minute, selling shops will now -10 Happiness.
  • Building Schools will now give +7 happiness and -100 money every hour, selling schools will -5 happiness.
  • Max population changed to 1000 (This could change in the future)
  • Increased the amount of XP needed for levelling up.

Improvements

  • When buildings are broken an Icon will show up above the building.

  • Vehicles will now drive passed on the roads in the background.

  • People will now walk around your city and the amount of people will match the population of your city.

  • Clicking on vehicles that drive passed the road will now give +10 money

  • New sounds added to buy, sell, repairing and clicking on a built building.

  • Added new icons that will pop up above the schools, shops and houses. Icons will only show up for 5 seconds before disappearing. Clicking on the icons will give money.

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

