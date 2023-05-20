Feature Friday - May 19, 2023

204.74
- When aiming a missile or thrown weapon with a known maximum range, the portion of the selected path beyond that range is now colored black.
- When aiming a thrown weapon, the portion of the selected path beyond your full-accuracy throw range is now colored yellow.
- Geomagnetic discs are now subject to being intercepted by point-defense systems.
- Point-defense systems now respect phase.
- Glowfish and glowcrows now emit a small amount of light.
- Kickback no longer activates if you have no feet.
- Renamed the "Open chests while auto-exploring" option to "Look in containers while auto-exploring", made it apply to all container types, and removed the now vestigial "Open bookshelves while auto-exploring" option.
- Using the Confusion mutation now makes affected targets angry.
- Added a custom message on Pax Klanq's death.
- Liquid pools now freeze into solids based on the primary liquid in the mixture.
- Manual equip now uses body parts' descriptions rather than names.
- Flurry can no longer be activated on the world map.
- Smart use near harvestable plants now harvests them.
- Inflated axons and prowling effects now end if the corresponding cybernetics are removed.
- Added color animation effects to glowspheres, floating glowspheres, luminous motes, quantum motes, and black motes.
- Added new descriptions to grenades and several other items.
- Improved the grammar used with the leatherworking tools in Bey Lah.
- Improved the grammar in messages related to examining and putting things on tables and bookshelves.
- Color-coded grenade tiles and ASCII glyphs.
- Fixed some issues with the stats assigned to tinkered turrets.
- Fixed a bug that caused the cone picker to not respond to movement directions properly when locked.
- Fixed a bug that caused the cone picker display to be assymetrical.
- Fixed a bug that removed the "space-select | lock/unlock (F1)" line of the fire/throw target picker from the text UI.
- Fixed a bug with the display of some sultan names in village histories.
- Fixed a bug that caused rebuked followers to keep following you when dismissed.
- Fixed a bug that disabled the look interaction on items in containers and implanted cybernetics.
- Fixed a bug causing some deep shafts and special worldmap terrains to have "set of" prepended to their names.
- [modding] Gave Meal Preparation its own Class name unique from CookingAndGathering (CookingAndGathering_MealPrep).
- [modding] Added a new 'rapid:[n]' wish to trigger rapid advancement.
Changed files in this update