Caves of Qud update for 20 May 2023

Feature Friday - May 19, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11277913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

204.74

  • When aiming a missile or thrown weapon with a known maximum range, the portion of the selected path beyond that range is now colored black.
  • When aiming a thrown weapon, the portion of the selected path beyond your full-accuracy throw range is now colored yellow.
  • Geomagnetic discs are now subject to being intercepted by point-defense systems.
  • Point-defense systems now respect phase.
  • Glowfish and glowcrows now emit a small amount of light.
  • Kickback no longer activates if you have no feet.
  • Renamed the "Open chests while auto-exploring" option to "Look in containers while auto-exploring", made it apply to all container types, and removed the now vestigial "Open bookshelves while auto-exploring" option.
  • Using the Confusion mutation now makes affected targets angry.
  • Added a custom message on Pax Klanq's death.
  • Liquid pools now freeze into solids based on the primary liquid in the mixture.
  • Manual equip now uses body parts' descriptions rather than names.
  • Flurry can no longer be activated on the world map.
  • Smart use near harvestable plants now harvests them.
  • Inflated axons and prowling effects now end if the corresponding cybernetics are removed.
  • Added color animation effects to glowspheres, floating glowspheres, luminous motes, quantum motes, and black motes.
  • Added new descriptions to grenades and several other items.
  • Improved the grammar used with the leatherworking tools in Bey Lah.
  • Improved the grammar in messages related to examining and putting things on tables and bookshelves.
  • Color-coded grenade tiles and ASCII glyphs.
  • Fixed some issues with the stats assigned to tinkered turrets.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cone picker to not respond to movement directions properly when locked.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cone picker display to be assymetrical.
  • Fixed a bug that removed the "space-select | lock/unlock (F1)" line of the fire/throw target picker from the text UI.
  • Fixed a bug with the display of some sultan names in village histories.
  • Fixed a bug that caused rebuked followers to keep following you when dismissed.
  • Fixed a bug that disabled the look interaction on items in containers and implanted cybernetics.
  • Fixed a bug causing some deep shafts and special worldmap terrains to have "set of" prepended to their names.
  • [modding] Gave Meal Preparation its own Class name unique from CookingAndGathering (CookingAndGathering_MealPrep).
  • [modding] Added a new 'rapid:[n]' wish to trigger rapid advancement.

