Inertial drift & Manual shifting

Recently, the game has received some negative comments, and we believe they are very constructive. It is our fault to provide players with an insufficient gaming experience, so we have updated them based on these comments.

We have built a new driving system.

Using inertial drift (physical drift) instead of "gave it a fairly unreliable dedicated drift button".

Now supports manual shifting! AT限定? MTだ!

The higher the gear, the lower the torque of the car and the faster the maximum speed

If you are accustomed to the old operating mode, you can switch back to the legacy one in the settings.

The additional settings have been added to the local configuration library, which means you don't need to reset them every time you open the game.

Fixed some errors and optimized the program.

We hope you all have a complete gaming experience

We are currently developing a custom key binding system and PS controller support, and will add more new features in the future

Thank you for your company